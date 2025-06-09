Parents urged to step up and listen

[File Photo]

Family neglect is pushing children into drug use.

That’s the warning from the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection.

Director for Children Arieta Tagivetaua points out that many young people turn to drugs to escape pain, rejection, and emotional neglect at home.

“We leave young people and adults to look for ways to numb whatever pain, rejection they go through, and this has devastating effects on them.”

Tagivetaua says young people are often left to deal with pain and rejection on their own, and many adults turn to harmful ways to cope.

She says this lack of support can have devastating effects.

The Director also explains that when children are not supported, they look for comfort elsewhere, often ending up on the streets.

Tagivetaua is urging parents to make time for their children, listen to them, and stay involved before it’s too late.

These discussions took place today in the West during a session with stakeholders and the public.

