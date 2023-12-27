Parents encouraged to apply for Back to School assistance

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad is urging parents and guardians to apply for the $200 Back to School Assistance.

Families with a combined household income of $50,000 or less qualify for this grant.

Prasad mentions that the applications are still open, and the forms are available at the respective schools.

Parents and guardians have until January 10th to submit their applications.

“So that well before the school opens at the end of January, parents and students are well-equipped with the basic tools they need, such as books, stationery, sandals, bags, lunchboxes, and $200 is a reasonable amount given what we saw at the beginning of this year.”

He notes that retailers around the country provided positive feedback, indicating that the $200 assistance was used for its intended purpose.

The grant is applicable to students from preschool to Year 13.