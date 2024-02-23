Paramount chiefs committed to TLTB's future plans

[Source : TLTB/Facebook]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is moving in the right direction in terms of landowner development plans and utilizing their lands for commercial and sustainable investments.

This follows the recent visit to the TLTB headquarters this week by Turaga na Tui Cakau and Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Ratu Naiqama acknowledges and is in full support of the work currently done by the iTaukei Land Trust Board after he was briefed by interim TLTB CEO Solomoni Nata.

This includes the new lease fund distribution formula for the Turaga iTaukei, Turaga ni Yavusa and Turaga ni Mataqali, the iTaukei Wealth Fund and Minors

Funds including corporate and operational matters of the Board.

TLTB also visited the Tui Macuata and President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere who also gave his full support and reminded Fijians to continue to make a positive impact on the iTaukei and the development of their land and the people.



All the heads of the three confederacies, including Kubuna Na Gone Turaga Bale na Vunivalu, Tui Kaba Ratu, Apenisa Cakobau, Burebasaga Na Gone Marama

Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, and Tovata Na Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu all of whom have given their support and blessing