Palm Sunday dedicated to the significance of children

Children at church on Palm Sunday in Nasinu, Caqiri.

Voices of children singing echoed from churches around the country today as Palm Sunday was commemorated.

In Nasinu, Jone Driu Drugunalevu, the leader of the Caqiri/Nasole Sunday school, says people should choose to do some act of peace.

He says Palm Sunday marks the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Children taking part at church on Palm Sunday in Nasinu, Caqiri.

Drugunalevu adds that the world today is shattered by mysterious occurrences controlled by the superpowers of the world, and there is evidence of the absence of peace.

Children singing taking part at church on Palm Sunday in Nasinu, Caqiri.

The day is also a reminder of the significance of children in our lives, and we should remember

Palm Sunday also signifies that Easter is just around the corner, which is exactly four days from today.

Special feasts are normally prepared to celebrate the existence and significance of children, a tradition that has been practiced over the years.

Today also commemorates the culmination of forty days of Lenten preparation through fasting.