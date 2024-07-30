PALM and RSE registration suspension extended

[File Photo]

The National Employment Centre of the Ministry of Employment, says the temporary suspension of client registrations under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme and the New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employer Work Scheme has been extended until December 31st.

The Center in a statement says the temporary suspension of registration will be for another five months, continuing from August 1st.

This decision was made following the NEC Board’s deliberations based on a thorough review and recommendation due to the significant influx of clients already registered for both PALM and RSE schemes.

Article continues after advertisement

It says this called for an ongoing temporary halt of new registrations to ensure that all current applicants are processed and managed.

Similarly, the Ministry is continuing with its data cleansing exercise to verify and update the records of the current thousands of registered applicants.

This process is crucial to maintain accurate and up-to-date information for all registered workers.

Furthermore, the Ministry’s ongoing effort continues to update worker details who have already been mobilized under the PALM and RSE schemes.

This includes ensuring that all records reflect the status and location of these workers.

The Ministry remains committed to supporting Fijian workers and ensuring that the PALM and RSE schemes operate smoothly and effectively, and we sincerely appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders and the public during this period.