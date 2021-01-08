Home

Pakistani community donate towards TC Yasa relief efforts

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
January 12, 2021 6:17 am

The Pakistani Community in Fiji recently donated $5000 and more than 500 kilograms of clothes towards the Government’s TC Yasa Relief efforts.

During the handover, a representative of the Pakistani community, Saud Minam says they stand ready to assist Fiji in any way possible.

In receiving the donation, Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management David Kolitagane says they are grateful for such assistance.

Kolitagane says the assistance will directly go towards the purchase of food, water, and non-food items for affected communities.

He says the HMAS Adelaide has loaded some materials for schools in the North and their priority now is to mobilize these for the rebuilding of the damaged schools.

The cash donation will go towards the Prime Minister’s Trust Fund for the purchase of more food rations for affected Fijians.

