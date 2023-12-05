Pacific youth bolster ties with USA

[Photo: Supplied]

Young leaders are in a unique position to contribute to the improvement of the globe for future generations despite experiencing the worst effects of social failings and escalating problems.

These were the sentiments shared by Broderick Mervyn on the 10th anniversary of the Young Pacific Leaders Forum held in Auckland, New Zealand.

In honor of the Young Pacific Leaders initiative 10th anniversary, the 2023 YPL Amazing Race: Alumni Voyages program honors the organization’s existence as well as exceptional Pacific leadership.

Article continues after advertisement

The main target audience for YPL Amazing Race: Alumni Voyages will be YPL Alumni who have taken part in prior conferences, workshops, exchange programs, minor grants, and conferences since the initiatives inception in 2013.

The program’s key goals include education, environment and resource management, civic leadership and economic and social development.

Mervyn says it is more likely that decisions affecting Pacific youths will be accepted, adopted, and integrated into their daily life when they are involved in the decision-making process.

Mervyn also adds that the Young Pacific Leaders Program has come a long way in bolstering ties between the United States and emerging leaders in the Pacific.