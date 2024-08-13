Pacific Polytech to expand

Pacific Polytech Founding Director Peni Taoi

After increasing its campuses across the region, Pacific Polytech is now focusing on expanding in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by Pacific Polytech Founding Director Peni Taoi, stating that the institution is willing to reach out to those communities that are unable to access their services.

He says that new programs are also being developed to cater to the diverse needs of individuals across Fiji who are seeking skilled employment.

Taoi adds that plans are made to engage more deeply with communities to empower individuals through the institution’s programs.

“Our campuses now have increased. We have covered nearly the whole of Vanua Levu. Recently, I’ve just done a MOU with Navatu. So there are other people who are now asking me if we can be able to set up Pacific Polytechnic within their communities. So to me, this is very encouraging on how we are receiving this information from the community.”

Taoi says the institution is developing a variety of programs across its campuses, designed to benefit both individuals and businesses interested in upskilling their staff.

The program will consist trainings in areas of construction, beautification, agriculture, maintenance and repair.

Suva City Council Special Administrator Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa highlighted the advantages of upskilling for both individuals and businesses.

“So when they are multi-skill, then they are in a better platform. Their platform for growth is stronger, rather than being specialized in one area, when it’s at the lower level of the labor force. So we want to try and build a platform where they can be exposed to other areas through these basic skills, and that can help them to identify the areas or the career that they would like to pursue.”

Boseiwaqa adds that the services provided by Pacific Polytech offer better job opportunities for those unable to afford higher education.