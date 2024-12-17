Pacific policing hub launched

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The opening of two state-of-the-art facilities in Pinkenba, Brisbane is expected to raise greater cooperation among Pacific countries.

It will also enhance our collective ability to address shared security challenges.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) Pacific Policing Initiative (PPI) Development and Coordination Hub and Police Training Centre were officially launched earlier this month.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew joined Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, senior police officers and representatives from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces at the event.



Chew stated that the Fiji Police Force was involved in the design and consultation phases, ensuring the initiative aligned with the PPI’s three pillars.

This included Regional Policing Centres of Excellence, a Pacific Police response capability and the Pacific Policing Development and Coordination Hub.

He said that participation in the PPI is vital to addressing the Pacific’s pressing security needs.

Chew said Fiji had committed resources at all levels, from contributing senior officers to advisory groups to formalizing legal frameworks for the initiative.



In October, Fijian officers joined the Pacific Police Support Group deployed to Samoa.

This move further demonstrated Fiji’s dedication to regional partnership.

Chew affirmed that Fiji is ready to serve as one of the Regional Centres of Excellence.

With initiatives such as Public Order Management training conducted in partnership with the AFP, the Fiji Police Force continues to strengthen its capacity to deliver on the PPI’s principles of “By the Pacific, for the Pacific.”