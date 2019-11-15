Pacific Island countries to explore more trading partners

Pacific Island countries need to find ways to explore trade beyond its traditional partners.

This was one of the many outcomes noted at the Foreign Trade Ministers’ meeting held in Suva this week.

Trade Minister Premila Kumar highlighted that part of the discussions were centered on how countries can grow trade with the United States of America and Asia.

“That trade cannot be kept separately from other issues. Trade has implications health, trade has an implication on the environment. And we discussed at length about NCD’s in the country and Pacific Region and we as leaders should look at the trade component rather seriously.”

The Foreign Trade Ministers’ also looked at solutions to labor mobility issues especially with Pacific Countries having to import workers for many sectors.