Pacific continue to face intense natural disasters

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has again stressed that the Pacific is facing intense and more frequent climate-induced natural disasters.

Speaking during the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development on the Margins of the 14th BRICS Summit, Bainimarama says in a matter of hours, these storms wipe away years of developmental gains and investments in critical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister says this is in addition to the insidious changes in weather patterns and the relentless rise in sea level and warming of the ocean.

Bainimarama says while we emerge from the devastating economic wreckage of the pandemic, we are doing all we can with our limited resources to mitigate and adapt to climate impacts.

He says BRICS can form the basis of an important partnership for ensuring that no nation is left to face disease and the ravages of climate change alone.

According to Bainimarama, if they can truly “Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership and Usher in a New Era for Global Development,” they will have made a great contribution to overcoming some of the most difficult challenges of our time.

He adds the issue before them is how to turn those good intentions into action that goes beyond summits and speeches.

BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The BRICS members are known for their significant influence on regional affairs.