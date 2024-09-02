PACER Plus to boost Fiji’s trading opportunities

Fiji’s involvement in the negotiation of the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus was driven by a commitment to fostering regional cooperation.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, while elaborating on Fiji’s plans for PACER Plus.

He says Fiji’s economic structure is different from that of other Pacific island nations, as it requires support from Australia and New Zealand, its biggest trading partners.

Kamikamica says that in order to enhance the economic growth of the country, there is no harm in seeking opportunities that will be beneficial for the country.

“Also in terms of direct investment into Fiji, we can see that there’s a lot of activity in Australia and New Zealand and it would be good to benefit from that as well. So in response to Honorable Koya’s question, sir, everything that we’ll do regarding PACER will be done as long as Fiji’s economic interests are protected and we actually do, out of it, generally diversify the Fijian economy.”

Kamikamica says that the ministry will be conducting trilateral meetings with the Australian and New Zealand Ministers for Trade in September on the progress of their PACER Plus negotiations.

He adds that the outcome from the meeting will enable the government in negotiating with companies in accessing Fiji’s trade of good and services, investment and market in October.