PA, Narayan referred to FICAC

Sajal Narayan. [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has referred Sajal Narayan, The People’s Alliance and Rock the Vote to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Commission.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the step has been taken following the receipt of a Letter from the FijiFirst highlighting various breaches of the Electoral Act 2014 by different candidates to FICAC.

Saneem says the FijiFirst filed a 19 Page complaint with the FEO in which it highlighted practices of some individuals during the campaign period directly from their own Facebook pages and such practices are prima- facie breach of the Electoral Act.

He adds while the FEO is obtaining further information from other persons and political parties named in the complaint, the instances where they found that the law has been breached, they’ve referred such persons to FICAC without delay.

We have sent questions to the PA in relation to the matter.