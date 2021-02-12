Over 28,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID-19

A total of 28,503 laboratory tests have been conducted for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says in the last seven days they have conducted a daily average of 153 tests per day and a weekly average of 1077 tests per week over the last 2 weeks.

The Ministry says there are zero new cases of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

It has been 16 days since the last border quarantine case was reported.

It has been 305 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on April 18th last year.

Fiji has had 56 cases in total, with 54 recoveries and 2 deaths, since the first case was reported on March 19th last year.

The last 38 cases have been international travel-associated cases detected in border quarantine.