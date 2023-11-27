Over 24,000 farming households

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu revealed that the nation currently boasts 24,174 agricultural households engaged in growing vegetables at subsistence, semi-commercial, and commercial levels.

Notably, 370 of these farmers have embraced commercial vegetable farming, operating on a minimum of one hectare of land.

Rayalu says there are 66 commercial vegetable farmers in the central division, 12 in the eastern division, 10 in the northern division and 281 in the western division.

He adds that it is worth noting that 44 percent of total commercial vegetable farmers are registered under the Bilateral Quarantine Agreement that influences the export of fresh or chilled vegetables.

Rayalu says five percent commercial vegetable farmers are female.

He adds that western division continues to dominate vegetable farming in the country mainly from Sigatoka where 40 percent commercial vegetable farmers are located.

The Minister says the commercial vegetable farmers are assisted through Commercial Agriculture Development Program and Commercial Farmers Equity Package.

He assures that they will also assist these farmers by providing research and development support, training and extension services, investing in rural infrastructure and creating market linkages.