Over 2000 youth assisted under the farming programme

A total of 2,416 young Fijians have been assisted under the Youth Initiative Farming Programme.

Youth Minister Praveen Kumar, says the programme which deals with unutilized land for agricultural purposes aims to improve livelihoods, food security and provide employment.

He says youth assisted under the programme are closely monitored.

“We have also started our monitoring and evaluation to ascertain the benefits of these projects and Mr Speaker Sir we have witnessed first-hand the impact of this project in terms of improving livelihood, increasing food security and commitment of youths to sustaining their respective projects.”

The Minister adds the programme been ongoing initiative between the Youth, Forests, Fisheries and Agriculture Ministries.

“Mr Speaker Sir this is an area of a challenge but as an all government approach we are turning into areas of opportunities.”

The programme was launched in July last year.