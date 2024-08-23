Over 2000 students to attend scouts jamboree

Cakova Village School representatives to the 14th Fiji National Scouts Jamboree

Over 2000 students are expected to attend the 14th Fiji National Scouts Jamboree.

The initiative is committed to the development of children, with the installment of values into their lives to help them grow into responsible citizens.

Fiji Scouts Association Executive Commissioner, Joji Qaranivalu says the platform provides activities as tactics to create awareness on various issues that exist in society.

“We are not here to indoctrinate. We see activities that are taken in Scouts, a roundabout way, an indirect way of instilling values. We do not indoctrinate. They go along with activities based on the Scout Promise and the laws.”

Fiji Scouts Association Executive Commissioner, Joji Qaranivalu

Qaranivalu says the initiative empowers children to overcome challenges later in life.

“What is special, scouting and guiding functions. The children are taught to look after themselves, to look after themselves. Discipline, so that when they grow up, they will be able to stand against all the odds that come.”

A significant number of students have traveled from around the country, elated to involve themselves in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the jamboree.

Over 13000 students are volunteers under the Fiji Scouts Association.

The 14th Fiji National Scout Jamboree will focus on the theme “Unity in Strength” from the 26th to 30th August at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.