Over 2000 acres of land returned under Buy-Back Initiative

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 1, 2024 3:01 pm

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimone Vosarogo [left] during the official handover of the land title [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Coalition Government, under its Buy-Back Initiative, has successfully returned 2,465 acres of land to native landowners.

This effort includes the transfer of three freehold titles to the respective landowners from Tuvumaca, Weilagi/Yavusa Wairuku, Waivunia, Mataqali Bitolevu in Serua and Yavusa Vugalei of Kasavu Village in Naitasiri.

The latest group to benefit from this initiative is Yavusa Vugalei of Kasavu Village, who paid $148,000 for 74 acres of land in Waidra.

The official handover of the land title took place on Friday, September 27th, by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimone Vosarogo.

Vosarogo encouraged the Yavusa Vugalei members to take advantage of the government programs outlined in the 2024-2025 budget.

He highlighted 15 programs under various ministries designed to assist with land clearing, drainage, preparation, and crop cultivation, urging the landowners to engage with the government for support.

