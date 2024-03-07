Over 200 new recruits join Police Force

[ Source : Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has reminded new police recruits to maintain integrity while in the policing profession especially amidst criticisms.

Chew officially welcomed 224 new recruits to the Fiji Police Force yesterday.

They consist of 119 males, and 105 females’ including officers from Tuvalu.

He reminded the officers that this profession will be mentally, physically, and spiritually demanding.

He stresses that Policing is a profession that requires complete dedication, a strong will, patience, understanding, empathy and integrity.



The Acting COMPOL also reminded the recruits to not misuse their authority and never let their families suffer through their actions.

The new recruits are part of a four-month Basic Recruits Course Training.