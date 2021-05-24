Over 17,000 children receive first jab

A total of 17,996 children in Fiji have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of the 24th of September.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they will be tracking the vaccine coverage rates once they have firmed up the 15 to 17-year-old denominator.

Doctor Fong adds that as of the 26th of this month – 591,293 adults have received their first dose of the vaccine and 425,902 have received their second doses.

Based on the updated total population of 618,173 people aged 18 years and over – the revised vaccination coverage rates are 95.7% for adults who have received at least one dose, and 68.9% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

88 COVID-19 patients are admitted to the hospital.

41 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital and 47 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Six patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 4 are in critical condition.