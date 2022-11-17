Over 16 million trees planted

Fiji’s landscape restoration programme has achieved a new record.

The programme aims to plant 30 million trees in 15 years, but it has achieved half its goal in less than four years.

Permanent Secretary for Forestry, Pene Baleinabuli, says the country has collectively planted 16.8 million trees and mangroves.

“I am very happy to share with you that Fiji as a nation, in less than four years, has collectively planted 16.8 million trees and mangroves – that’s a huge achievement for our country.”

According to Baleinabuli, this demonstrates Fiji’s commitment to managing natural resources such as forests in a sustainable manner while also addressing climate change.

The PS for Forestry has acknowledged every Fijian that has contributed to this programme.

The Ministry says it will continue to coordinate Fiji’s land restoration and tree-planting campaign with the aim of expanding our forest cover and restoring degraded forest areas.