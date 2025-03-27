Over 13,000 new registrations in VKB

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has made substantial progress, registering 13,728 new members in the iVola ni Kawa Bula.

Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa, while presenting the iTaukei Affairs Annual Report 2017-2019, says the Ministry has also finalized a number of traditional titles and the official mapping of village boundaries, securing vital aspects of iTaukei heritage.

Tagicakirewa says there is huge demand for services associated with the iVola ni Kawa Bula, reflecting the various initiatives aimed at supporting the iTaukei community.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the ongoing needs of the diaspora is for us to bring our services to them, and in that regard, we’ve taken our services overseas through roadshows conducted in England targeting sons and daughters of Fiji serving in the British Armed Forces, as well as those residing in the United States of America and Australia. One of the services of the ministry that has become very popular is the VKB, or iVola ni Kawa Bula.”

He says apart from the 13,728 new registrations, they have also issued 407 traditional titles and demarcated and gazetted 24 village boundaries.

The Ministry continues to encourage the iTaukei community to register their children in the iVola ni Kawa Bula to facilitate various documentation processes and initiatives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.