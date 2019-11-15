Home

Over $12m drug bust in Kadavu

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 5, 2020 12:45 pm
More than $12 million worth of illicit drugs has been seized during a raid in Kadavu. [Source: Fiji Police]

More than $12 million worth of illicit drugs has been seized during a raid in Kadavu.

A Special Operations Team from the Police Force uprooted more than 4,000 plants weighing over 200 kilograms believed to be marijuana from a farm in Gasele Village.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho acknowledged the support from the public that has led to successful raids on the Island.

The Commissioner has assured that all the information received from the public will be kept confidential.

