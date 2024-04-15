Ousted Minister turns SODELPA leader

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro is now the new SODELPA leader.

This has been confirmed by SODELPA’s General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa, who says a formal announcement will be made on Saturday at the party’s annual general meeting.

Radrodro is one of three people who applied for the position.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka did not reapply.

Meanwhile, Radrodro remains a backbencher in the coalition government following his removal from the portfolio of Education Minister.