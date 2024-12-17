Organisations laud carbon roadmap

First Nations Fiji Resources Foundation chairperson Dr Akanisi Kedrayate says Fiji’s National Carbon Market Strategy Roadmap demonstrates the country’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

She said this as the FNFRF and Aboriginal Carbon Foundation welcomed the Cabinet-endorsed roadmap, which is available on the Fiji Climate Change Portal.

Both organisations also said the landmark initiative fosters sustainable development while safeguarding local communities and landowner rights.

Dr. Kedrayate says Fiji’s roadmap emphasizes high-integrity practices, equitable benefit-sharing, and the principles of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

She says these approaches ensure that market-based and non-market-based carbon mitigation mechanisms prioritize sustainability and community development.

Dr Kedrayate highlighted the significance of the roadmap in advancing cooperative climate strategies.

She says the strategy is a bold step forward, aligning global climate goals with local control and governance.

AbCF Managing Director Rowan Foley welcomed the roadmap as a strong step forward for the First Nations people of Fiji, signaling greater global implications for other First Nations peoples.

Foley says the roadmap aligns with the shared vision of empowering Indigenous communities to lead the way in carbon markets.