Operational BRIDGE Workshop underway

[Photo: Supplied]

The three-day Operational BRIDGE Workshop organized by the Fijian Elections Office got underway in Suva this morning.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the workshop holds paramount significance for the coming year, particularly in preparation for the Local Government Election.

Mataiciwa reminds participants that as they engage in formulating their operational plans during this BRIDGE Workshop, they also need to keep a keen eye on measurable objectives from the 2024–2027 strategic plan.

Article continues after advertisement



Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa [Photo: Supplied]

She says the year 2024 promises a multitude of adventures, marked notably by the first local government elections.

The Acting SoE says undoubtedly challenges will arise, but she urges employees to continue to shine as a beacon of democracy.

The event will conclude on Friday.