One third of water system managed by rural committees

More than 95 per cent of the Fijian population have access to basic drinking water services, and according to a water mapping survey conducted in 2022, about one-third of water systems are being managed by rural water committees.

UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative Roshni Basu while speaking during the first National Water Committee training says the Water Authority of Fiji manages and maintains 80 per cent of the water systems in the Northern Division and close to 60 per cent in the Western Division.

Basu adds therefore investment in training water committees based in rural areas, will be a critical game-changer because this will ensure that the services are optimally maintained, operated, and quickly restored if there is a disruption.

“National Water Committee training, it’s an essential lead towards that regard because that means, as the Minister said, we are building the capacities and equipping water caretakers in rural areas with the skills that they need to maintain, to just make sure that tools, spare parts are optimally maintained, etc. And that in turn will make sure that the water points are functional, operational, safe, and that people have access to drinking water services.”

Basu says they want to make sure that every child, family, and community is provided with clean, safe drinking water, sewage, sanitation, and hygiene services so that no one is left behind.