One fatality confirmed in Vanuatu; Fiji keeping tabs

[Source: X/Disasters Daily]

One fatality has been confirmed following a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila this afternoon.

There has also been widespread damage as authorities start damage and other assessments.

The Fijian Foreign Affairs Ministry is trying to ascertain whereabouts of all Fijians and to get updates on our community in Port Vila.

Speaking to FBC News local Vanuatu Journalist Dan McGarry says the fatality confirmation has come from the Police.

McGarry says emergency response efforts are underway that has resulted in casualties, injuries, structural damage, and disruptions to critical infrastructure.

He adds the Vanuatu Mobile Force, and other government emergency workers are actively assisting those affected.

“Vanuatu Mobile Force, Paramedic and the government officials are dealing with several causalities and there is one fatality confirmed by the Police. Evidence show damage to some buildings in the center of towns and multiple large landslides on the road leading from the town to the wharf.”

Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu reported that waves had been observed and issued a warning for coastlines in the area.

It said waves could reach neighbouring islands, including Fiji, the Kermadec Islands, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Wallis and Futuna.

Meanwhile, all tsunami warnings and watch for Fiji are now cancelled.