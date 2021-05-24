Two people have died and numerous others injured

Two people have died and numerous injured in a road accident along the Queens Highway near Naboro today.

Anuraag Prashant who was one of the first people on the scene says he and others managed to pull out the occupants of the two vehicles.

A passing government vehicle loaded up some of the injured and rushed them to the CWM Hospital. Others were taken in a police vehicle.

Prashant says there are about eight people hurt including children.

It is believed that some of the injured were travelling in the back of a carrier and were thrown out by the force of the impact.