Officers encouraged to be agents of change

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew is calling on sergeants to be the “catalysts of change” within the police force.

He highlighted this while speaking during a graduation ceremony, where 43 officers successfully completed the demanding Sergeant Qualifying Course.

Chew emphasizes the pivotal role that these officers would play, urging them to be staunch defenders of justice, integrity, and ethical behavior.

He underscores the significance of upholding these principles, saying that they were on the front lines of ensuring what’s right prevails over what’s wrong and good triumphs over bad.

The Acting Commissioner is calling on the graduates to return to their respective stations and units and serve with honesty and integrity.

Chew highlights the critical aspects of decision-making and accountability in their future roles within the police force.

The officers had undergone rigorous training during the Sergeant’s Qualifying Course, which was held from October 9th to November 3rd at the Government Training Center in Suva.