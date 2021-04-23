Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination drive continues in West|Businesses outside containment zones monitored|Fiji faces double threat: Dr Tudravu|Coordinated effort comes to light|SME’s determined to stay in business|Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu|A dip in a creek to avoid containment|Businesses outside containment areas can open|LTA suspends defensive driving courses|Transmission chain more widespread: Dr Fong|Doctors look for source that infected colleagues|Supermarkets not following protocol|careFiji app important for contact tracing: Dr Fong|No case spell over, as two doctors test positive|Hunt on for missing 7 of sevens team|Containment zones to remain until further notice|Food ration for lockdown period only: Dr Fong|Talks underway to re-open schools|Ministry records two new cases of COVID-19 in Lautoka|Security to be beefed up|Garment factory workers’ contacts remain in home quarantine|Fiji Airways staff in court for breaching health restrictions|Fiji media adapt to report on COVID-19|Vaccination rolls out in Nadi and Lautoka|95 street dwellers identified in Suva|
Full Coverage

News

Officer charged with assault of son, 7

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 4, 2021 2:16 pm

Two police officers were last month charged with serious crimes, which included one assaulting his seven-year-old son.

The April statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, states that a 35-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his son after he allegedly assaulted his son with a belt buckle.

In another case, a 42-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal intimidation. The police officer allegedly assaulted and threatened his 58-year-old aunt with a knife.

Article continues after advertisement

There were 35 people charged with a total of 44 counts of separate incidents in April, out of which seven were juveniles.

There were 17 victims of the 44 counts of separate incidents.

The offences were eight each for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, seven for theft and five for assault causing actual bodily harm.

There was one case of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, three for unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs, one each for unlawful importation of illicit drugs, personation and obtaining property by deception.

There was also one for unlawful wounding with another for abduction with intent to confine, two for damaging property, two for criminal intimidation and three for breach of curfew orders.

Of the 17, there were four incidents where the accused and victim were related to one another.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.