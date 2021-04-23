Officer charged with assault of son, 7

Two police officers were last month charged with serious crimes, which included one assaulting his seven-year-old son.

The April statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, states that a 35-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his son after he allegedly assaulted his son with a belt buckle.

In another case, a 42-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal intimidation. The police officer allegedly assaulted and threatened his 58-year-old aunt with a knife.

There were 35 people charged with a total of 44 counts of separate incidents in April, out of which seven were juveniles.

There were 17 victims of the 44 counts of separate incidents.

The offences were eight each for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, seven for theft and five for assault causing actual bodily harm.

There was one case of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, three for unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs, one each for unlawful importation of illicit drugs, personation and obtaining property by deception.

There was also one for unlawful wounding with another for abduction with intent to confine, two for damaging property, two for criminal intimidation and three for breach of curfew orders.

Of the 17, there were four incidents where the accused and victim were related to one another.