Offering second chances to former inmates is critical

The 26th Attorney General’s Conference

The challenges and opportunities surrounding the reintegration of formerly incarcerated individuals into the workforce was discussed at the 26th Attorney General’s Conference.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Research Officer Savenaca Baro emphasizes that offering second chances to those who have served their time is not only a social responsibility but also a potential boon for businesses and the broader economy.

Baro shared insights on the organization’s longstanding commitment to supporting businesses and fostering inclusivity in the workplace.

Article continues after advertisement

Established in 1960, the FCEF has played a pivotal role in advocating for fair and ethical employment practices.

Baro also touched on the complex issue of employment discrimination, particularly how individuals with criminal records face significant barriers in securing meaningful employment after incarceration.



The 26th Attorney General’s Conference

Drawing attention to the need for balance in employment policies, Baro stresses that businesses must find ways to protect themselves while also being fair and empathetic to those seeking a fresh start.

He also shares that a former inmate who, after being released, successfully built a career in hospitality despite the stigma surrounding his criminal record.

According to Baro, the organization is committed to working with government agencies, corrections facilities, and local businesses to facilitate the reintegration of formerly incarcerated individuals into the workforce.