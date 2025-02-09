Offenders targeting vulnerable will face consequences: ACP Driu

A man attempting to rob a blind person. [Source: Screenshot from the video]

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu, has issued a stern warning to those targeting vulnerable individuals.

ACP Driu states that anyone caught committing offenses in public places will be arrested and face legal consequences.

His statement follows a viral video showing a man attempting to rob a blind person.

However the situation was defused when a courageous good Samaritan intervened to assist the victim.

ACP Driu assured the public that police officers are on high alert, actively patrolling the streets to deter such offenses.

“If there is a breach and we have evidence and witnesses, offenders will be charged. No one is above the law.”

ACP Driu adds that law enforcement remains committed to protecting the community and swiftly addressing any criminal activity, especially those targeting vulnerable members of society.