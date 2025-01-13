O’Connor pleads not guilty, Whippy gets approval to travel

Former National Fire Authority Board Chair John O'Connor [left] and Daniel Whippy

Former National Fire Authority Board Chair John O’Connor entered a plea of “Not Guilty” to charges filed by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption related to alleged corruption.

O’Connor and Carpenters Fiji Managing Director Daniel Whippy appeared before Resident Magistrate Sufia Hamza in Suva Magistrate Court.

O’Connor faces one count of abuse of office charged.

The indictment alleges that between January and September 2018, while employed as NFA Board Chair, O’Connor, in abuse of his authority, arbitrarily directed NFA officers to amend the findings of the fire investigation report concerning the April 8, 2018, incident at the MH Warehouse in Walu Bay.

This action, it is alleged, was prejudicial to the rights of the NFA and intended to confer a benefit.

Whippy is charged with one count of counseling for the omission of the

Offence.

The indictment alleges that Whippy, as Director of W.R. Carpenters (South

Pacific) PTE Limited, counseled O’Connor to amend the findings of the April 30, 2018, Fire Investigation Report.

Whippy’s counsel, Suruj Sharma, informed the court that his client will be traveling overseas for medical treatment from February 2 to March 1, for knee surgery.

The FICAC prosecutor, Lavenia Ravuikadavu, did not object to the travel, and the Stop Departure Order was lifted for Whippy.

Magistrate Hamza granted Whippy permission to travel for his medical procedure.

The matter is scheduled for mention to fix hearing on March 3rd.