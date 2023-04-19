NZ to fight climate battle with Pacific whanau

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

New Zealand is committed to working together in partnership to tackle the challenges the Pacific region faces, like climate change, cost of living pressures, global inflation, and heightened strategic competition.

Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Foreign Affairs Minister Carmel Sepuloni says tackling climate change together, which has become a harsh reality here and in New Zealand, continues to be of urgent importance.

Sepuloni says it’s more important than ever that collective action be taken to combat its effects, especially along the Pacific.

Sepuloni says the Pacific region remains our government’s foreign policy priority.

“I am here because, basically, we are reconnecting and discussing things that are of shared significance for us. It’s a focus on our region as well as strengthening the partnership that has already existed between New Zealand and Fiji.”

Sepuloni says that a Pacific-led approach will be taken to solving the issues facing the region, not least of which is climate change.

She adds that the Pacific Mission provides an invaluable opportunity to strengthen regional relationships.

The Deputy Prime Minister is leading a Pacific Mission to the Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Tonga, which is the first to be undertaken since COVID-19.