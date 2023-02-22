NZ Taskforce troops depart QEB

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Commander Land Forces, Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa, bids farewell to a platoon minus strength of the Land Forces Unit that will depart the Queen Elizabeth Barracks this afternoon for Blackrock Camp, Nadi.

The troops assembled last week on Saturday to prepare to travel as part of the Fiji Government’s assistance to New Zealand’s current relief and recovery operations.

The troops, made up of 25 soldiers and known as the RFMF Task Force Auckland Assist, are commanded by Lieutenant (Lt) Rawasoi and assisted by Sergeant (Sgt) Sorby.

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Platoon is mostly made up of Engineer specialists from the Corp of Fiji Engineers.

Contingent Commander Captain (Capt) Mikaele Masiwini and Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO 2) Jale Smith from the 3FIR will be heading this deployment.

The Taskforce Auckland Assist troops are expected to leave for New Zealand later this week.