Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

NZ re-affirms support in accessing COVID-19 vaccine

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
February 21, 2021 5:20 am
NZ Deputy High Commissioner, Michelle Podmore

New Zealand and Australia are working in collaboration to help Fiji access to COVID-19 vaccines.

NZ Deputy High Commissioner, Michelle Podmore says Fiji has been at the fore of healthcare in confronting the impacts of COVID-19 and maintaining the health of Fijians as a priority.

She says the unparalleled impacts of the pandemic has strengthened collaboration.

Article continues after advertisement

“NZ is committed to supporting Fiji’s access to COVID-19 vaccine, including through collaboration with our Australian colleagues, the WHO and UNICEF”.

It is estimated that at least 630,000 Fijians need to be vaccinated to allow the country to open up the economy safely.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.