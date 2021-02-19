NZ re-affirms support in accessing COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand and Australia are working in collaboration to help Fiji access to COVID-19 vaccines.

NZ Deputy High Commissioner, Michelle Podmore says Fiji has been at the fore of healthcare in confronting the impacts of COVID-19 and maintaining the health of Fijians as a priority.

She says the unparalleled impacts of the pandemic has strengthened collaboration.

“NZ is committed to supporting Fiji’s access to COVID-19 vaccine, including through collaboration with our Australian colleagues, the WHO and UNICEF”.

It is estimated that at least 630,000 Fijians need to be vaccinated to allow the country to open up the economy safely.