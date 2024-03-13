NYC reinstatement to amplify the voice of youth

[File Photo]

The National Youth Council of Fiji is an essential platform to amplify the voices of young people and convey their concerns to the Ministry.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru made this statement in parliament emphasizing the reason behind the reinstatement of the council.

Saukuru says the council promotes inclusivity, empowerment, and active citizenship among the youth by providing them with a structured avenue for engagement.

He adds the purpose is to represent young Fijians’ diverse perspectives and interests, facilitating dialogue, advocacy, and policy formulation that directly addresses their needs.

The Minister also highlights that the reinstated National Youth Council of Fiji will complement the Ministry’s youth and sports development efforts.

Through collaboration, both entities strive for comprehensive youth empowerment, nurturing active, engaged citizens who contribute positively to society.