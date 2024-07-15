NUW and Guard Force Fiji reach agreement after year long negotiations

The National Union of Workers (NUW) has successfully concluded negotiations with Guard Force Fiji, marking the end of nearly a year of discussions to define new terms and conditions of employment.

General Secretary Felix Anthony says that a collective agreement has been signed between the union and Guard Force Fiji, encompassing key issues such as pay rates, working hours, leave entitlements, grievance procedures, and overtime regulations.

Despite several outstanding issues, Anthony emphasizes that the agreement establishes a comprehensive framework that governs the employment conditions of workers within the company.

He also acknowledges Guard Force Fiji’s management for their cooperation throughout the negotiation process.

Anthony states the importance of fair treatment in an industry often characterized by exploitation.

“There is a lot of wage theft that is occurring in the industry by these small operators. Not only small, but some big ones as well. Currently, we have a claim against one of the operators to the tune of almost $3 million, which is owed to the workers by this security company who has not paid overtime rates, who has made unlawful deductions.”

He adds this is a step in the right direction.

Guard Force Fiji Human Resources Manager Malka Khan says they are also glad the negations have come to an end given that it has been ongoing for a while.

The company currently has 1,500 staff.