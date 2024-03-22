Nursery to benefit Taveuni farmers

[Photo: Supplied]

British American Tobacco Fiji in partnership with Tutu Rural Training Center in Taveuni has constructed a greenhouse aimed at enhancing agricultural practices and empowering local farmers.

Speaking during the opening yesterday, BAT Fiji Head of Finance Rahul Prakash highlighted that this initiative promises to enhance productivity, ensure food security, and promote sustainable farming practices.

He adds the nursery will serve as a catalyst for agricultural innovation and empowerment.

“Agriculture is the backbone of many rural economies, and it is our sincere hope that this nursery will empower local farmers with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in today’s ever-changing agricultural landscape.”



Prakash says through their Growth+ project, they have distributed 500,000 vegetable seedlings to over 1,800 farmers.



BAT Fiji says they aim towards making a positive social impact on the lives of more than 27,000 Fijians annually.



