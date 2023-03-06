Number of areas in the West flooded

[Source: File]

A few parts of the Western Division are flooded due to the heavy rain experienced from last night into this morning.

Some of these areas include the usual spots of the Ba Market, Ba bus stand and parts of the town.

The Nadi back road, bus stand area, Sabeto junction along the Queens Highway and a few feeders roads are also flooded.

Article continues after advertisement

Also a number of areas in Rakiraki and Tavua are also flooded and people have been asked to take necessary precautions.

More updates later