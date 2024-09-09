NTC to go under review

[Source: Ministry of iTaukei Affairs / Facebook]

The government has appointed a team that will review the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission.

This was carried out following a tender process.

It says that the team is being led by Lavi Rokoika of Rokoika Law Firm and they are expected to commence work according to its Terms of Reference.

It will undertake national and provincial consultations as part of its work.

The team is expected to take three months and will present its report to the Minister for iTaukei Affairs for consideration by the iTaukei Affairs Board and Cabinet.