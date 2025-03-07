NSS is not just a plan: Tikoduadua

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

People can expect the launching of the National Security Strategy soon.

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the NSS will be the blueprint for Fiji’s security.

He says it is more than just a plan, it is a commitment to a safer, stronger, and more just Fiji.

He adds that the NSS represents a whole-of- government approach to security, aligning our military, law enforcement, and civilian agencies towards a shared vision of national resilience.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to launch the strategy.

