North farm roads to be repaired

More than 3,000 farmers in Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata are being assisted to repair their roads over the next few years.

The farmers and residents in these areas have raised concerns that the old farm roads require maintenance.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says developing proper farm roads is a critical component of Fiji’s commercial agriculture development.

“When agriculture grows, you benefit, the area benefits so the economy grows so this is the primary objective which is why we want to push the economy.”

The Agricultural Ministry signed a contract with the Japanese Government to procure an excavator and two dump trucks valued at over 300, 000 dollars.

This machinery will be used to repair the farm access roads.