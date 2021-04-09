Home

News

Non-performing financial officers a concern

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 14, 2021 5:45 am

Several Municipal Councils do not have qualified financial officers managing their accounts.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says because of this, many municipalities’ financial reports are pending.

Kumar says they are concerned with non-performing financial officers employed by the municipal councils.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because if they were there and did not do their job then the question is should they continue to be there. They failed to prepare the statements and submit the audited reports.”

Kumar says the Ministry has completed a new financial manual for all 13 municipal councils.

She adds they are working with the councils to provide training to municipal council employees.

 

