Non-performing financial officers a concern

Several Municipal Councils do not have qualified financial officers managing their accounts.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says because of this, many municipalities’ financial reports are pending.

Kumar says they are concerned with non-performing financial officers employed by the municipal councils.

“Because if they were there and did not do their job then the question is should they continue to be there. They failed to prepare the statements and submit the audited reports.”

Kumar says the Ministry has completed a new financial manual for all 13 municipal councils.

She adds they are working with the councils to provide training to municipal council employees.