News
No word on allegations against USP Vice Chancellor
August 14, 2020 4:45 pm
Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.
A meeting of the University of the South Pacific Council scheduled for Wednesday did not take place.
The meeting was to review a report on allegations of misconduct against Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.
However, FBC News understands the Executive Committee which was tasked to look into the allegations did not provide a report.
Article continues after advertisement
FBC News has sent questions to the office of the USP Council Chair and President of Nauru Lionel Aingimea.