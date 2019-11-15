No word on allegations against USP Vice Chancellor

A meeting of the University of the South Pacific Council scheduled for Wednesday did not take place.

The meeting was to review a report on allegations of misconduct against Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

However, FBC News understands the Executive Committee which was tasked to look into the allegations did not provide a report.

FBC News has sent questions to the office of the USP Council Chair and President of Nauru Lionel Aingimea.