No resignations, we will follow MoH directives

Two of the countries largest churches have today said protocols for reopening houses of worship are for the health and safety of the members.

The government had announced that houses of worship are to open from October 4th with 70 percent capacity but only to fully vaccinated members.

The Methodist Church of Fiji and the New Methodist Christian Fellowship say these measures will be strictly followed in their churches.

Methodist Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai has also confirmed he has not received resignation from any church leaders to say they are leaving because of these measures.

“No, no, not actually resign but we hope to get the numbers sometimes later this week.”

Vunisuwai says the church calls for understanding and obedience from the leaders who have refused to get their jabs.

New Methodist Christian Fellowship President, Pastor Atu Vulaono says members and pastors have been obedient as majority are fully vaccinated and the church awaits the re-opening from early next month.

“To my attention we have a had a very good response from our members right up to young people and our laymen right across the 14 provinces.”

Vulaono says the church will follow the Health Ministry’s directive.

He says they have collected vaccination cards of all their over 150 pastors as proof of being fully vaccinated.