No New Year incident recorded so far: Tudravu

The Fiji Police Force is acknowledging Fijians for celebrating the New Year responsibly and adhering to the laws and regulations, especially by observing curfew hours.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu is grateful that the Force hasn’t recorded any incidents during the New Year celebrations.

He adds that despite the celebration being different this year, they are pleased that people understand that the curfew in place is for their own health and safety.

While the New Year celebration continues, the Acting Commissioner of Police is calling on Fijians to prioritize their safety and set their focus on the new school year.

Tudravu is also urging parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts, activities and not to be distracted from their daily responsibilities.

The Fiji Police Force will continue with its monitoring effort to ensure the safety of the public.

The Acting Commissioner says Police will continue to monitor the roads and continue visitations to villages and settlements.