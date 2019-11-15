No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget

It’s important that the government is able to assist those Fijians that have been drastically affected by COVID-19.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the global phenomena has had a huge impact on our economy with respect to revenue generations such as their ability to collect taxes.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there is nothing sinister and there is no hidden agenda in the COVID-19 supplementary budget that was passed in parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know a lot of people don’t realize that people who are supplier such as garments – in particular personal garments where because there is a lockdown in Australia there is a downturn in the Australian economy the orders of those garments have reduced. Which means lesser or reduced working hours for the garment workers. So those are the ramifications that we have to deal with”.

The Minister says with the budget to come into effect immediately – it’s rather unfortunate that the Opposition did not put aside their political differences.

“The tariff rates will come into effect immediately. In regards to FNPF contributions from the 1st of April that will come into immediate effect. They (Oppostion) missed the wonderful opportunity to be able to put aside their political agenda. In fact we could have easily passed this very smoothly”.

The one billion dollars supplementary budget was passed by acclamation instead of the usual electronic votes by individual members of the house.