No electricity for some over Easter break

People in most parts of the country will be without power during the Easter weekend as the Energy Fiji Limited team is still carrying out damage assessment.

Chief executive Hasmukh Patel says the engineers have to examine every power line to find faults and which is a time consuming process.

Patel has assured that at least by Monday power will be restored to 80 percent of its customers.

Article continues after advertisement



EFL Chief executive Hasmukh Patel